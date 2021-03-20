GAME NOTES: St. Bonaventure vs. LSU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAFB) - The No. 8 seed LSU Tigers will be taking on the No. 9 seed St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament tip-off is scheduled for 12:45 p.m.
The Tigers are making their first tournament appearance under head coach Will Wade. During the 2019 season LSU was led by interim head coach Tony Benford as the LSU Athletic Department suspended Wade.
In the 2019 NCAA Tournament under Benford the Tigers reached the Sweet Sixteen and were the No. 3 seed in the East Region.
Coach Wade is facing a familiar opponent in the Bonnies as he coached against them in the Atlantic 10 when Wade was coach of VCU.
This will be the first meeting between the Tigers and the Bonnies. St. Bonaventure is 1-8 versus SEC teams while LSU is 7-10 vs. teams from the Atlantic 10.
