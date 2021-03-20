GAME NOTES: Mississippi State vs. LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 19 ranked LSU Tigers will look to get back in the win column and even the series against the No. 2 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Tigers (15-4, 0-1 SEC) will turn to starting pitcher Landon Marceaux who is 2-0 on the season and has not allowed an earned run this season. Marceaux has struck out 32 batters and allowed three walks in 23 innings pitched.
LSU only had four hits against the Bulldogs (15-3, 1-0 SEC) in their 6-1 loss and struck out 11 times. Giovanni Digiacomo will be returning to the starting lineup at centerfield after missing the last 16 games due to injury.
