FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring arrives with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Spring is officially here. The Spring, or Vernal Equinox occurred at 4:37 a.m. today, marking the beginning of the new season.
Although it may not feel very spring-like today. Look for mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s for your Saturday.
We’ll have one more cool night in the 40s, then we’ll start a steady warming trend.
Sunday will be the nicer, warmer day of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.
As for our next chance of rain, it looks like Tuesday, early in the morning with rain chances increasing to 70% through midweek.
We could see quite the soaker so stay tuned!
