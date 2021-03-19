YMCA creates Esports league and tournaments

The following information comes from the YMCA:
The Y is excited to launch for the first time, Esports leagues and tournaments! Esports is video game competition for individuals and teams. Middle School and High School Gamers in the Y’s leagues and tournaments will enjoy gameplay in Super Smash Bros, Rocket League, and NBA 2K21. League play will include local, regional and national competitors within the Y organization.
Participants will engage in games from the comfort of their home, and coming soon, at the Y. The Y Esports room will feature PC and Console gaming stations for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and XBOX, all featuring high-fidelity visuals, Nintendo Switch consoles and comfortable seating.
As with all YMCA leagues, YMCA Esports will encourage and promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility by placing a priority on involvement, healthy competition rather than rivalry, the value of participation over winning, team-building as well as individual development, a positive self-image and mutual respect for others.
The YMCA Esports program is available for youth in Middle School/Jr. High and High School. YMCA Esports participants will compete against each other in a supervised setting. Rocket League will be organized by teams and, if needed, the Y will help establish teams for individual players.
Registration for leagues is open and league play begins on April 5. For more information regarding the Esports league, please visit www.ymcabr.org/esports.
