Woman’s body found along Mississippi River after domestic dispute, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead along the shoreline of the Mississippi River in St. James Parish Thursday.
According to police, Raemel Richardson, 31, was found shot to death on March 18.
Authorities say Richardson and her boyfriend, Jonathan Bryant, 31, got into an argument that led to Bryant shooting Richardson on March 17, 2021.
Bryant was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
