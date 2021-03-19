Voters in the Capital Region could be key in 2nd Congressional District race this Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For many people Election Day is Saturday, March 20.
There is a very crowded race for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District.
That’s the seat vacated by Cedric Richmond, who’s now a senior advisor to President Biden.
15 people qualified for the race: 8 democrats, 4 republicans, 1 independent, a Libertarian and 1 person with no party affiliation.
The district is predominantly in New Orleans, but the Baton Rouge area carries a small portion of the seat.
But in a race where turnout could make or break a candidate, votes in the Capital Region could be key.
“So, it’s a battle royale and it all comes down to who gets their voters out to the polls,” said WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster.
The top 4 fundraisers, according to the Federal Election Commission’s Campaign Finance Reports through the end of February, including State Senators Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson, Baton Rouge activist Gary Chambers, and former Olympian Claston Bernard.
“It’s real simple, experience matters. having served in the legislature, served on the city council, served in the senate now,” said Troy Carter (D).
“I’ve been serving, and I’ve been working really hard on behalf of people and fighting for increases to the minimum wage,” said Karen Carter Peterson (D).
“Number 50 in job opportunities, number 50 in crime, and we have two career politicians, 30 and 20 years a piece,” said Gary Chambers (D).
“And I’ve been hearing the same stuff over and over, the same rhetoric and nothing has moved,” said Claston Bernard (R).
The second congressional district includes 10 parishes.
Jim Engster says in 2020, 70% of the votes were in Orleans and Jefferson Parish.
“In 2020, Baton Rouge had about 11% of the votes. And that’s probably what’s going to happen this time. But with turnout so low, that turnout could go higher or lower, because it’s not going to be a race in which a lot of people are voting,” said Engster.
He says while Baton Rouge native Gary Chambers should do well in his home city, he has a challenge against State Senators Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson, who are from Orleans Parish, where most of the voters are.
“So he (Gary) will probably finish in the top three. The question is whether he can break in and get in the runoff. It would seem to be a long shot, but it is a possibility, and it all comes down to whether he can get enough votes out. Because this is going to be an extremely low voter turnout, with about 15% of the registered voters who actually show up,” said Engster.
It will be an uphill battle for Republican Claston Bernard of Ascension Parish, in a democratic stronghold congressional district.
Here’s how Engster believes the race will turn out.
“This time around, it appears that Karen Carter Peterson or Troy Carter will be fighting for the runoff spot on April 24. With a very long shot but a possibility, that Gary Chambers could make big news on Saturday,” said Engster.
There’s also a race to see who will represent Louisiana in the 5th Congressional District on Saturday, March 20 as well.
Polls open at 7 in the morning and close at 8 pm.
