Report: Saints re-sign PJ Williams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are bringing back versatile defensive back P.J. Williams, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. It’s reportedly a one-year worth $2.3 million fully guaranteed.
Williams has been a solid reserve defensive back for the Saints. He’s played cornerback, nickel and safety for the team. He has five interceptions in his career with the Saints.
He was drafted in the third round of the 2015 draft out of Florida St. Williams has played his entire career in New Orleans.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.