Parts of U.S.’s Southernmost States Will ‘Tropicalize’ as Climate Changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As climate change reduces the frequency and intensity of killing freezes, tropical plants and animals that once could survive in only a few subtropical parts of the U.S. are expanding their ranges northward, according to a new study led by the U.S. Geological Survey. This change is likely to result in some temperate zone plant and animal communities found today across the southern U.S. being replaced by tropical plant and animal communities.