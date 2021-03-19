No. 4 LSU gymnastics aims for fourth straight SEC title

Huntsville, Ala. (WAFB) - The No. 4 LSU gymnastics team will be competing for their fourth straight SEC title and programs fifth overall at 7 p.m. CT Saturday inside the Von Braun Center.
The meet will be televised live on SEC Network with Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke on the call. It will also be streamed live on WatchESPN.com.
As the second seed in the meet, the Tigers will begin on bars and follow with beam, floor, and vault. LSU will compete alongside No. 1 Florida, No. 8 Alabama, and No. 9 Arkansas in the evening session.
It will serve as a final score to count toward the squad’s NQS, which will ranks the team for seeding at NCAA Championships.
“This is a really exciting opportunity for our team,” head coach Jay Clark said. “It is the healthiest we have been in a while going into the postseason, so we are looking at our top lineup across the board. More than half of our lineup has never competed at SEC Championships so I know they are excited for the opportunity to show why they are the top team in the SEC.”
The squad has won the last three SEC Championships as the premier team in the most difficult conference in the country. LSU won its second league title in school history and the first since the inaugural championship at the 2017 championships in Jacksonville.
The Tigers then defended their crown in 2018 in St. Louis. The Tigers completed the three-peat at SEC Championships in New Orleans in 2019. With a win on Saturday night, it would mark the fourth time in SEC history that a team has won four league titles in a row: Georgia (2004-07); Georgia (1991-94); Florida (1982-85).
