Man arrested in alleged murder for hire plot back in 2017

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 39-year-old man is now behind bars after reportedly shooting and killing another man back in 2017.
UPDATE 3/19/2021: Martrell Harris, 43, turned himself in to police on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Harris was arrested for his involvement in the shooting death of Lorenzo Dixon that occurred on April 22, 2017 in the 4100 block of Winbourne Ave.
Harris is also accused of being involved in the shooting death of David Walker, 68, that occurred on September 8, 2017 at 3615 Seneca St. Harris was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with 1st Degree Murder for each shooting incident, according to Baton Rouge Police.
The arrest report says back on April 22, 2017, Lorenzo Dixon, 32, was shot multiple times in the 4100 block of Winbourne Avenue. He died April 28.
Officials say Dixon was initially fired upon while he was sitting in the driver seat of a white Honda Accord owned by another person, who was present at the time of the shooting, but not inside the car.
Evidence showed Dixon was initially able to get out of the car after being shot multiple times. Officials say he crawled away from the car and was shot several more times by multiple shooters at close range. Witnesses reportedly told investigators the masked shooters showed up in a grey Chevy Impala and that they fled the scene in the same vehicle.
Since Dixon’s death, investigators were able to find a witness, who reportedly said they heard the confessions of those responsible firsthand. That witness reportedly told police Dexter Deon Collins, 39, and Patrick Carter confessed to shooting and killing Dixon.
The arrest report goes on to say the witness claims Collins told them that someone paid him $2,000 and 2 oz of heroin to kill Dixon. Collins reportedly admitted that he and Carter were also paid by the same person to shoot and kill Jornell Keelen, who was also allegedly involved in the plot and was reportedly responsible for luring Dixon to the spot where we was shot on Winbourne. Keelen was previously arrested in 2011 for reportedly killing Henry Thomas.
The witness also reportedly said they saw an argument between Collins in Carter in which Collins was angry at Carter for shooting Dixon after Collins had shot him and for not killing Keelen.
The witness was reportedly able to tell police details about the murder for hire plot, motives for the homicide, and roles and responsibilities of those involved in Dixon’s death, all of which was reportedly told to the witness by Collins. The report states the witness claims that while Collins was the only person who received payment for his part in the murder, all others involved stood to gain from Dixon’s death and were promised advancement in the drug organization they were reportedly involved in.
It’s believed Dixon’s death was part of a larger drug organization operating in the Baton Rouge area and that the organization is responsible for other drug-related homicide.
Collins is charged with first degree murder. The Baton Rouge Police Department advises Kelvin Phillips, 41, is also charged in connection with Dixon’s death. He’s also facing a charge of first degree murder.
Collins has also been charged with first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of David Walker, 68, which also took place in 2017. In addition, Terrell Anthony was arrested in connection with that case.
