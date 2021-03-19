Help support local businesses at Baton Rouge Boutique Blowout Sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 20 local boutiques are gearing up for the Baton Rouge Boutique Blowout Sale.
You can help support local businesses on Sunday, March 21, at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center in Baton Rouge.
Stores will have everything from apparel, accessories, shoes and more. Everything’s on sale, all in one spot for one day only!
They have free admission from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There’s no ticket required, and it’s open to the public.
You can also shop the sale an hour before it opens to the public by getting a ticket for Early Access VIP shopping from 9 until 10 a.m.
The link for the $9 ticket is here.
