GAME NOTES: No. 2 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 10 ranked LSU Tigers open Southeastern Conference play against No. 2 Mississippi State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
The Tigers (15-3) are on a five game winning streak entering Friday’s game against the Bulldogs (14-3) and currently lead the nation in home runs with 35.
Under coach Paul Mainieri LSU has won 12 of the past 13 series over Mississippi State. The one series the Bulldogs won in 2016 broke a string of nine straight series wins for LSU over MSU from 2007-15.
Junior right handed pitcher Jaden Hill (2-1) is scheduled to start game one on Friday night against the Bulldogs. Hill on the season has a 4.24 ERA, 17.0 innings pitched and 15 strikeouts.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.