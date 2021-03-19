FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy, dry and cool as spring moves in; highs likely to remain in the 50s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Spring officially begins at 4:37 a.m. on Saturday morning, but temperatures will be below normal into the weekend, especially today and Saturday.
Part of the coolness today will be due to a return of cloud cover, with mostly cloudy skies expected from late morning into the afternoon. Highs may not get out of the 50s for many of us, but at least we’ll stay dry.
Saturday starts out in the mid 40s and highs will top out in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. While not quite as cool Saturday afternoon, mid 60s are still about 10 degrees below normal for the date.
Temperatures will begin to rebound by Sunday as sunshine finally returns. Look for another cool morning start in the mid 40s, but highs will climb into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will continue to moderate into next week, but it also looks as though we may settle into a bit of an unsettled weather pattern.
Showers and t-storms appear likely by Tuesday in association with a cold front and scattered to numerous showers and storms may stick with us through the end of the week.
