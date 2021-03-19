EBRSO arrests 5 in $1.5M drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a narcotics investigation involving multiple agencies resulted in five arrests and the seizure of more than $1.5 million in cash and drugs.
Deputies arrested:
- Cedric Clay, aka “Tyson,” 40
- Allen Wright, 41
- David Lee, 18
- Antwun Allen, 21
- Antonio Allen, 22
Officials added they also confiscated 12 guns and four ballistic vests.
“I’m so proud and grateful for all the work these investigators have put in to not only remove dangerous criminals from the streets of our community, but also weapons and a massive amount of dangerous and often lethal drugs,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. “So many of our community’s violent crimes, homicides and overdoses are linked to the distribution of drugs such as these. Our agency, particularly our Narcotics Division, is working tirelessly to eradicate these operations.”
Clay is charged with:
- PWITD Sch. I (Heroin)
- PWITD Sch. I (Meth)
- PWITD Sch. I (Fentanyl)
- PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
- PWITD Sch. II (Crack Cocaine)
- PWITD Sch. II (Powder Cocaine)
- Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Poss. of a Firearm with CDS
- Poss. of a Stolen Firearm
- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
Wright is charged with:
- Possession of Sch. I (marijuana)
- Possession of Sch. II (crack cocaine)
- Possession of Sch. II (oxycodone)
- Possession of a firearm with a CDS
- Possession of Sch. I (heroin)
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
Lee is charged with:
- Possession of Sch. I (marijuana)
- Possession of Sch. II (crack cocaine)
- Possession of Sch. II (oxycodone)
- Possession of a firearm with a CDS
- Possession of Sch. I (heroin)
- Possession of a stolen firearm
Antwun Allen is charged with:
- Possession of Sch. I (marijuana)
- Possession of Sch. II (crack cocaine)
- Possession of Sch. II (oxycodone)
- Possession of a firearm with a CDS
- Possession of Sch. I (heroin)
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
Antonio Allen is charged with:
- Possession of Sch. I (marijuana)
- Possession of Sch. I (ecstasy)
Narcotics and Currency Seized:
- $623,070 (pending seizure)
- 14 pounds of powder heroin (approx. street value $490,000)
- 4.52 pounds of black tar heroin (approx. street value $160,000)
- 2.5 pounds of Fentanyl (approx. street value $84,000)
- 13 pounds of powder cocaine (approx. street value $240,000)
- 14 ounces of crack cocaine (approx. street value $15,400)
- 1 pound of methamphetamine (approx. street value $7,200)
- 29 pounds of marijuana (approx. street value $58,000)
- 254 dosage units of Xanax
- 98 hydrocodone
Firearms and Ballistic Vests:
- Bushmaster, Model XM-15E2S, .223/.556 caliber, rifle
- Rossi 410 caliber shotgun
- Marlin, Model 336, 30-30 rifle
- Remington, Model 770, 30-06 caliber rifle (reported stolen)
- Benelli, model urbino, 12 gauge shotgun
- Hubei Jianghua, Model LH12, 7.62x39 caliber rifle
- Century Arms, model RAS47,7.62x39 caliber pistol
- FN Herstal, model five -seven, 5.78x28 caliber pistol
- Glock, model 26, 9mm pistol
- Smith & Wesso, model SD9, 9mm pistol
- Sccy, model CPX-1, 9mm pistol
- Smith & Wesson, m & P Shield, 9mm pistol (reported stolen)
- 4 ballistic vests
EBRSO K-9, EBRSO Air Support, EBRSO SWAT, EBRSO Intel, EBRSO SCAT, BRPD SRT, ATF Task Force, DEA Task Force, and Iberville Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.