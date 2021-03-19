Deputies investigating after 19-year-old kills mother’s boyfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal shooting that happened around 12:20 a.m. Friday, March 19.
According to EBRSO, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Vancouver Drive.
Jumal Wells was shot and killed by Joseph Chambers, 19, according to witnesses.
Police say witnesses also mentioned that there had been an ongoing verbal dispute which led to Chambers shooting Wells, his mother’s live-in boyfriend.
Authorities say Chambers will be booked into EBR Parish Prison for second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
