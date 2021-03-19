COVID-19 vaccine events

List will be updated as more vaccination events are scheduled

COVID-19 vaccine events
People are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. (Source: KAIT 8)
By WAFB Staff | March 18, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 9:48 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More and more locations are receiving doses of the coronavirus vaccine and we want people to know where they can receive them.

The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice in partnership with Elm Grove Baptist Church and Ochsner will be giving the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Johnson and Johnson at the church (1069 N. 38th Street in Baton Rouge) on Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Registration is preferred, identification is required, walk-ins are welcome. To register, call: (225) 366-9161 or (225) 343-7865. CLICK HERE for more information.

United Christian Faith Ministries at 9229 North Ridgewood Drive in Baton Rouge will be giving out doses of the Moderna-manufactured vaccine on Saturday, March 20, from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Officials said 700 doses are available and an appointment is required. Call (225) 927-1161 to make an appointment. CLICK HERE for more information.

Ochsner Baton Rouge at 17000 Medical Center Drive will be holding a free coronavirus vaccine clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 20. Organizers said 1,132 doses of the Pfizer-manufactured vaccine are available. An appointment is required. To make an appointment by phone, call 844-888-2772 (weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.). To make an appointment online, CLICK HERE (if you do not have a MyOchsner account you will need to create one). CLICK HERE for more information.

The Baton Rouge Clinic located at 7473 Perkins Road will be giving out 1,730 doses of the vaccine on Saturday, March 20. Appointments must be scheduled. You can make an appointment online or over the phone. CLICK HERE to make an appointment online. To make an appointment by phone call (225) 246-9240.

Doses of the Moderna-manufactured vaccine will be given out at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call (225) 343-0640 to make an appointment. CLICK HERE for more information.

21 Winn Dixies Pharmacies across Louisiana are offering COVID-19 vaccines. In East Baton Rouge Parish, an appointment may be scheduled at Winn Dixie on Siegen Lane, Joor Road and Coursey Blvd. To schedule an appointment online CLICK HERE. In Ascension Parish, Winn Dixie located on Airline Highway is administering doses of the vaccine. CLICK HERE for more information.

