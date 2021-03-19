CDC expected to reduce social distancing recommendations for schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents could see yet another change to their child’s classroom.
The CDC is expected to make an announcement Friday, Mar. 18, revising the recommended distance between students. The potential decision would reduce the 6-feet social distancing guidance down to 3-feet.
This comes after the publication of a study between several Massachusetts schools. The study compared districts where students and staff members stayed 3-feet and 6-feet apart. In both cases, researchers found COVD-19 case rates were about the same.
West Baton Rouge Superintendent Wes Watts says he’s all for updated guidelines.
“Maybe that would help with some of the quarantine protocols. Maybe you wouldn’t have to quarantine as many kids if somebody tested if they were inside that 6-feet mark,” Watts said.
However, he said a change wouldn’t happen until the next school year.
“We just wouldn’t change what we’re doing right now. We’ve had a lot of success this year. Our teachers have done an amazing job. We’ve had our campus on campus for most of the year so it wouldn’t be prudent to change anything we’re doing right now,” Watts said.
The President of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers said she would support the new guidance as long as it’s based on solid research.
“As long as the decision is guided by scientific information. I’m all right with it,” Angela Reams-Brown said.
She said the current distancing rules have put teachers in a bind.
“Here in EBR, we have a lot of older schools where 6 feet isn’t even possible for teachers to deal with the current teacher-pupil makeup,” Brown said.
She said any changes should only be made if it’s safe for all students, faculty, and staff.
“We need to make sure that within those four walls, it is as safe as possible,” Brown said.
