Baton Rouge schools chief aims to make pre-Ks in EBR universal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - COVID-19 really created some gaps in students’ education on all levels but particularly in early childhood education.
East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse has a potential plan that would help level the playing field when it comes to kids learning before they enter kindergarten.
One of the most crucial points in a child’s education is early on. And for many parents, that means getting their kids started with some type of learning before kindergarten. The East Baton Rouge school’s superintendent’s office shared a study showing roughly 60% of students are below the reading level they should be at by the time they reach kindergarten.
“The equity gap begins, actually, much much earlier before kindergarten,” said Narcisse. “So, think about the families that are able to give their child access early into zero to four. When they get to kindergarten, they’ve already been exposed to a lot of things. They’re already starting to get through to the process of learning and reading.”
Narcisse added with the CARES Act money distributed to EBR, there should be enough money to jumpstart a program to expand the number of seats in existing preschool classrooms. But he’s also looking to add some new schools altogether.
“We’ll be building some new pre-Ks, pre-K4, actually. So, universal pre-Ks from zero to four and so, we’re looking at pre-K for putting that into the schools,” Narcisse explained.
Another idea on the table is to add what the school system likes to call “micro-centers” for kids between the ages of zero and three.
“Yeah, micro-centers are a model where we work with our health centers to help them locate into a building so they can be able to support kids to keep them on track as they go into pre-K4 classrooms so they can move up the pipeline,” Narcisse noted.
But what would the idea of a micro-center mean for a privately-owned daycare center?
“My answer to micro-centers is not that those providers go away. It’s actually a partnership work that we would do towards trying to build early childhood education across the system,” Narcisse answered.
Some ideas they’re looking at to continue paying for these programs include public and private funding. But NO tax proposals are currently on the table. And while nothing is set in stone, Narcisse’s office said it should have a solid plan put together by sometime in April.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.