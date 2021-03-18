WAFB’s Diane Deaton inducted into LAB Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime WAFB weathercaster Diane Deaton was inducted into the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Thursday, March 18.
Diane retired from WAFB last December after 37 years of service at the station.
The LAB award noted Diane is a “pioneer of the Broadcasting Industry who made significant, revolutionary contributions to the growth and development of our industry and the communities she served.”
This year’s ceremony was held virtually because of COVID-19. Diane watched the ceremony online with her friends and former colleagues at a small gathering in the WAFB newsroom.
Diane was one of three inductees into the Hall of Fame this year. Louisiana broadcasters Jim Soileau of KVPI-FM and Richard Petty of iHeart Media were also inducted Thursday.
The LAB started the Hall of Fame in 2019, with former WAFB anchor Donna Britt among the first group of inductees.
