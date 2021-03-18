WAFB wins ‘Best Newscast’ and ‘Best Morning Show’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB-TV was honored with awards in both newscast categories during the 2021 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards Thursday, March 18.
The station won “Best Morning Show” for WAFB 9NEWS This Morning and “Best Newscast” for WAFB 9NEWS at 4pm.
The station’s 4pm newscast was launched in 2020.
The awards were presented during a virtual ceremony Thursday.
During that same ceremony, former WAFB weathercaster Diane Deaton was inducted into the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
WAFB’s sister-station, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, took home the coveted “Station of the Year” award for small-market television stations. The staff of KPLC-TV had to evacuate their station in 2020 as Hurricane Laura approached Lake Charles. During the hurricane, the station’s transmission tower collapsed, sending it crashing into the station’s studio.
WDSU-TV in New Orleans took home the “Station of Year” award among large-market Louisiana stations.
