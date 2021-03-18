Storm chaser captures video of possible tornado in Miss.; trees fall on home in area

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - A storm chaser in Wilkinson County captured video of a possible tornado near Woodville, Miss. on Wednesday, March 17.
It reportedly crossed US 61.
According to the emergency officials there, several trees crushed a home on US 61 North, which is near where that possible tornado was spotted.
Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
Crews are also working to clear some of the roads there.
Right after the skies cleared, folks there began surveying the damage. There are several trees uprooted and lots of damage.
