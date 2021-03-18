Southeastern QB Cole Kelley proves he’s prepared for the pressure

HAMMOND, LA (WVUE) - Week after week the Lions (2-1) have played in one possession games with none of them decided by more than five points.
Against Northwestern State (0-2) last week, their backs against the wall as they came back from 14 points down to win. How? Timely plays in all three phases of the game, but especially from quarterback Cole Kelley, who currently ranks sixth among all FCS quarterbacks in passing yards.
“Last Fall, he did a good job from a leadership standpoint,” says head coach Frank Scelfo. “But his preparation each week, from our game plan to base downs, third downs, red zone, all those things, he’s really taken it to a different level.”
One of the biggest factors in his growth has also been additional time to prepare for the season. Kelley says the canceled fall season only made him better and allowed him to grow closer with his talented group of receivers. That includes C.J. Turner, who caught the pass that set the Lions up for the game-winning field goal.
“He’s just a great player,: says Kelley. “It’s really nice to have him on our team. Like you said, at the end of the game when it’s go-time, I know what he’s going to be doing. He knows what I’m thinking, and we’re on the same page.”
“He just trust where I’m going to be at,” says Turner. “I trust where he’s going to put the ball. We’re working so much, not just me, but everybody. We trust each other. Love and trust will get us a long way.”
In fact, this special connection between Kelley and his group of pass-catchers didn’t just start this Spring, or last Fall, or even spring a year ago. You have to go all the way back to fall of 2019, when despite coming up short of a few of their goals, the Lions realized what they had on the roster.
“We were a yard short from a conference championship,” says Turner. “We won the first round of the playoffs against Villanova. We went to Montana and got whooped. So we just have to make up for last year. We knew the chemistry of the team. We had a lot of guys coming back. We had a lot of leaders on the team. So when you have that, it makes great chemistry.”
And that’s what could ultimately carry this team furthest to the playoffs and beyond.
