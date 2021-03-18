Old South Baton Rouge suffers a blight problem that is now attracting disease carrying mosquitoes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s trash, tires, and more: Blight piling up in Old South Baton Rouge is turning parts of the area into an eyesore. Abandon properties are becoming dumping grounds.
“One of our biggest obstacles was encountering hundreds of used tires just discarded there as if it were a trash dump,” says Cindy Wonderful.
Wonderful is trying to build a community center in Old South Baton Rouge, a studio dedicated to the arts and community events, but she says putting this dream of hers together on a property filed with trash has not been easy.
“Plus, I didn’t want all those tires there anyway, so what I did was move them inside and it was like a mosquito farm. I mean I must’ve had; I don’t know how many mosquitoes’ bites just moving tires,” adds Wonderful.
Swarming mosquitoes are not uncommon in this area. LSU researchers found Asian Tiger Mosquitoes, which is known for carrying Zika and Dengue. There were more Asian Tiger Mosquitoes in Old South Baton Rouge than the Garden District, and the reason why is because they nest better in blighted areas.
“So, the main reason why we were comparing this low income and high-income neighborhoods is because I had noticed that there was a high portion of abandoned properties, in the low-income neighborhood, in the Old South Baton Rouge neighborhood. These abandon properties unfortunately become a focus of illegal waste disposable practices,” says Rebeca de Jesus who is an assistant professor for LSU’s College of the Coast and Environment.
Old South Baton Rouge has been trying to bring the neighborhood back for a while. So far, a few projects are in the works to rebuild a few buildings, but residents say the dumping needs to stop.
“It can’t be accomplished with one person. It can’t be accomplished with one organization. It’s not going to be accomplished in one day, one week, one moth or one year. It’s something that is going to have to happen and progress over time,” says Brittany Zeno who is the executive director of the Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment group.
Already residents are taking matter into own hands like Cindy Wonderful, who is using the tires to help create a community garden for the area.
