Local bands making a comeback while giving back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music events are slowly making a comeback after what feels like the longest break without any concerts.
COVID-19 has forced local bands to make changes as many have lost their audience and a big chunk of their income. Professional bands like the Michael Foster Project, John Gray, Chris LeBlanc and the Baton Rouge Symphony musicians are all looking forward to getting back their regular gigs.
Trumpet and Leader of the Florida Street Blowhards, Sam Irwin said their band is carrying on the music tradition of the early jazz greats by seeking audiences in music venues and other locations.
He said when the virus hit, their two regular gigs at Poor Boy Lloyd’s and Curbside Burgers went away. They laid low for two months and met in late April in Glasgow Middle School’s parking lot. The band was 10 feet apart and performed an unannounced impromptu concert.
Irwin said people stopped, listened, applauded and tipped. That was the birth of their “front-yard” concert.” Since then, they’ve played in front yards in neighborhoods like SpanishTown, Village St. George, Lake Sherwood Acres, Melrose Place, Southdowns, Capitol Heights and Lafayette. He said they will return to regular gigs as they are offered.
Next weekend, the Florida Street Blowhard will be in Lake Sherwood Acres on Saturday, March 20 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 21 in Beauregard Town in Downtown Baton Rouge.
All shows are food drive events for the Baton Rouge Food Bank. They have donated more than 1,000 pounds of food so far. They’re encouraging you to bring a canned good or box of cereal for the food bank. The band is also asking for tips to pay for music lessons.
