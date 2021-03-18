LDH hosting two virtual COVID-19 vaccine town halls Thursday: here’s how to sign up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For anyone with questions or concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, health leaders are hosting two virtual town hall webinars in hopes of getting those questions answered.
On Thursday, March 18 beginning at 1 p.m., the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will host a Zoom town hall titled, ‘COVID Vaccines: What You Need to Know. NOW!’
The goal of the discussion is to educate concerned citizens about the COVID-19 vaccines and is designed to connect anyone who is anxious or worried about the vaccines with healthcare experts who can provide information and shed light on how the strategies for their distribution will impact participants.
Participation is open to anyone who is concerned about the vaccines.
In a second virtual meeting, LDH’s Office of Health Equity is teaming up with Louisiana’s faith-based communities for a panel discussion called ‘COVID-19 Vaccines: A Conversation with Faith-Based Communities.’
The webinar is on March 18 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The panel will be made up of informed religious leaders and medical professionals, including Dr. Joseph Kanter and LDH Deputy Secretary Mark Thomas.
