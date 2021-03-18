Kaleb Brown wins Warrick Dunn Courage Award

ST. JAMES, La. (WAFB) - The pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s Warrick Dunn Awards Banquet but all of the finalists and players of the week were honored in prime time on WAFB on Saturday, March 13.
During the broadcast, the St. James Wildcats claimed their second-straight Warrick Dunn Award. LSU recruit Sai’vion Jones became the first lineman in its 14-year history to take home the top prize.
But there’s another Wildcat and 2019 state champion who’s been in his shadow and he is the winner of the 2020 Warrick Dunn Courage Award.
At first glance, you might conclude No. 10 Kaleb Brown of St. James has been a boy among men his four years with the Wildcats and it’s clear St. James football is where the heart is for him.
And maybe that’s why this three-time all-state linebacker stayed right in the middle of the St. James front seven as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound sophomore, even though he’s endured more than a half-dozen injuries, some threatening his career. He suffered injuries from a fractured fibula before his ninth grade year to a torn meniscus in the playoffs of his 10th grade season.
WAFB congratulates Kaleb Brown as our 2020 Warrick Dunn Courage Award winner presented by Ochsner.
Brown plans to play college football for Nicholls State, taking a preferred walk-on spot with the nationally-ranked Colonels and Tim Rebowe.
