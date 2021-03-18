Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine available at local church Saturday

Pharmacies have become a central vaccine provider for more rural areas across the state. (Source: WIS)
By WAFB Staff | March 18, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 6:42 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a chance to get a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the Capital City Sat., March 20, thanks to a partnership between a local church and several other local organizations.

The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice in partnership with Elm Grove Baptist Church and Ochsner will be administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Registration is preferred, identification is required, walk-ins are welcome. (Source: PowerCoalition.org)

The shots will be given out at Elm Grove Baptist Church located at 1069 N. 38th St.

Registration is preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

Identification is required.

TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT CALL 225-366-9161 or 225-343-7865

