Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine available at local church Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a chance to get a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the Capital City Sat., March 20, thanks to a partnership between a local church and several other local organizations.
The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice in partnership with Elm Grove Baptist Church and Ochsner will be administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The shots will be given out at Elm Grove Baptist Church located at 1069 N. 38th St.
Registration is preferred but walk-ins are welcome.
Identification is required.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.