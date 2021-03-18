FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, breezy and cool with highs reaching the 60s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much quieter weather is expected into the weekend in the wake of a strong cold front that moved through the area on Wednesday evening.
Drier and considerably cooler conditions can be expected in the coming days, with no rainfall expected into the early part of next week.
For today, bright sunshine prevails, but it will be breezy and much cooler as highs only reach the mid to upper 60s. Mainly clear skies will allow for a steady cool down tonight and Friday morning will start out in the mid 40s.
Some clouds return to the area on Friday, helping to keep temperatures rather cool, especially when compared to where we’ve been in recent days.
Highs may struggle to reach 60 degrees in some neighborhoods under a mix of sun and clouds.
Cool mornings, but pleasant afternoons can then be expected into the weekend, with lows in the low to mid 40s and highs climbing from the mid 60s on Saturday into the low 70s by Sunday.
Looking ahead, temperatures will gradually moderate into next week, with rain chances returning to the forecast. However, considerable model uncertainty exists on the timing of best rain chances for next week.
