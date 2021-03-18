Entergy crews respond to severe weather, prepare for hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy deployed crews to restore power and remove broken power lines after storms passed through the Baton Rouge area on Wednesday, March 17.
One of the locations where workers were badly needed was the corner of Tiger Ben Road and Jefferson Highway. A broken power pole trapped people inside a convenience store. While Entergy crews worked to clean up the mess left behind in the Capital Region and other areas across south Louisiana, officials say this will help prepare them as we inch closer to hurricane season.
The recent wave of severe weather created some dangerous situations for Baton Rouge residents.
“I’ve been through hurricanes and other things but this is the first time I’ve experienced something like this,” said Naseem Assam, owner of AZ International Fine Foods.
Assam was inside his store when he heard a large boom, followed by police sirens. One power line broke and fell across the parking lot while a second one smashed a truck just a few yards away. With no electricity, Assam and the half-dozen customers inside of AZ International Fine Foods had to wait until the pole was moved so they could head home.
“If you kind of look, it’s like a wall and it’s blocked us. One of the sheriffs told us that we cannot leave until Entergy and the electricity can fix it,” Assam explained.
While crews spent hours cleaning up debris, Entergy spokesman David Freese said they are always prepared for anything a storm may bring.
“This is certainly not the first time Entergy will be responding to severe weather and won’t be the last,” said Freese.
He added these storms will help prepare them for hurricane season, which starts June 1.
“We’ve had a lot of practice with severe weather, especially considering what we went through last year in 2020 with hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta and as recent as in February with the ice storm. So, we’re prepared and ready to go,” Freese pointed out.
Freese asked those across the area still without power to remain patient, as crews are out and working as fast as they can.
