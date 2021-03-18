CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on felony theft, other charges

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Cody Terry, 40, who is wanted for felony theft, simple criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.
There is also an outstanding warrant for him through the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Terry is 5-foot-10 and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his location can call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
