COVID-19 Vaccine Events in Baton Rouge Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More and more locations around the Baton Rouge area are receiving doses of the coronavirus vaccine and we want people to know where they can receive them.
The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice in partnership with Elm Grove Baptist Church and Ochsner will be giving the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Johnson and Johnson at the church (1069 N. 38th Street in Baton Rouge) on Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Registration is preferred, identification is required, walk-ins are welcome. To register, call: (225) 366-9161 or (225) 343-7865. CLICK HERE for more information.
United Christian Faith Ministries at 9229 North Ridgewood Drive in Baton Rouge will be giving out doses of the Moderna-manufactured vaccine on Saturday, March 20, from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Officials said 700 doses are available and an appointment is required. Call (225) 927-1161 to make an appointment. CLICK HERE for more information.
Ochsner Baton Rouge at 17000 Medical Center Drive will be holding a free coronavirus vaccine clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 20. Organizers said 1,132 doses of the Pfizer-manufactured vaccine are available. An appointment is required. To make an appointment by phone, call 844-888-2772 (weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.). To make an appointment online, CLICK HERE (if you do not have a MyOchsner account you will need to create one). CLICK HERE for more information.
Doses of the Moderna-manufactured vaccine will be given out at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call (225) 343-0640 to make an appointment. CLICK HERE for more information.
