COVID-19 Vaccine Events in Baton Rouge Area

Ochsner Baton Rouge at 17000 Medical Center Drive will be holding a free coronavirus vaccine clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 . Organizers said 1,132 doses of the Pfizer-manufactured vaccine are available. An appointment is required. To make an appointment by phone, call 844-888-2772 (weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.). To make an appointment online, CLICK HERE (if you do not have a MyOchsner account you will need to create one). CLICK HERE for more information.