Attorney General Jeff Landry sues Biden administration for illegitimate Keystone cancellation

“In the blink of an eye and through executive fiat, the Biden Administration unleashed a flood of action designed to destroy our oil and gas industry and thousands of jobs,” said Attorney General Landry. “The Biden order not only violates federal law and Constitutional safeguards, but also threatens jobs, our state and local economies, and even the environment he purports to want to protect. It should concern every person that the price of gas started going up the day he picked up his pen and began threatening financial stability for the hard-working people of Louisiana.”