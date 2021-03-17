Trooper fired after being accused of shooting teen during traffic stop

Louisiana State Police Headquarters on Independence Boulevard in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter | March 17, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 2:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana State Police trooper indicted in October on charges connected to a 2018 traffic stop has now been fired.

Kasha Domingue was fired from LSP, effective March 16, 2021, according to a spokesman with the agency.

Trooper Kasha Domingue
Trooper Kasha Domingue (Source: LSP)

A grand jury indicted Domingue Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon.

Domingue shot teenager, Clifton Dilley, behind a store on Perkins Road. He was a passenger in a car stopped for making an illegal U-turn.

Scott Dilley
Scott Dilley (Source: Family attorney)

Dilley filed a federal lawsuit against Domingue in 2019. Click here to read the full document.

