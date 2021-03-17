Trooper fired after being accused of shooting teen during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana State Police trooper indicted in October on charges connected to a 2018 traffic stop has now been fired.
Kasha Domingue was fired from LSP, effective March 16, 2021, according to a spokesman with the agency.
A grand jury indicted Domingue Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon.
Domingue shot teenager, Clifton Dilley, behind a store on Perkins Road. He was a passenger in a car stopped for making an illegal U-turn.
Dilley filed a federal lawsuit against Domingue in 2019. Click here to read the full document.
