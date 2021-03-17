‘That was sickening to hear’: Orgeron comments on investigation into sexual assault reporting at LSU

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | March 16, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 11:27 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron spoke Tuesday, March 16, about the Title IX investigation into sexual assault reporting at the university.

The report stated LSU mishandled those cases for years.

“You guys saw the report,” said Orgeron. “That was sickening to hear some of the things that have happened. Take the accountability where we have to take the accountability and move on.”

Orgeron also said the school wants to do things the right way going forward to correct those mistakes.

LSU announced Monday it had appointed an interim vice president for the university’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX.

