Shreveport medical school leader responds to report that he’s being investigated for alleged sexism

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — LSU Health Shreveport’s chancellor has responded to a report that the LSU System is investigating him for alleged sexism.
Five members of the LSU Board of Supervisors and other officials have confirmed that multiple allegations of sexual discrimination by Dr. G.E. Ghali reportedly are documented in a report delivered to the university within the past two weeks, The Advocate reported Tuesday.
“They said LSU has launched a Title IX investigation into Ghali, which can probe whether university employees have discriminated against others based on their gender, and which often also investigates allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct,” the Baton Rouge newspaper’s account states.
“The university was previously made aware of allegations regarding Dr. Ghali, which were evaluated by the administration at that time and discussed with Dr. Ghali,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard told KSLA News 12 on Wednesday afternoon.
“Recently, as part of normal operations, the Board of Supervisors requested 360 evaluations of a number of campus leaders. During this process, allegations were raised regarding Dr. Ghali that have prompted an ongoing review.”
Ghali, who heads the LSU System’s medical school in Shreveport, released a statement Wednesday afternoon acknowledging that he has received a copy of the AGB Consulting report.
“I strongly deny the limited reference in the report to sexism and welcome a thorough investigation,” he says in his response sent by email to KSLA News 12.
His statement goes on to note that the AGB Consulting report “recognizes my role in bringing financial stability to the institution and acknowledges my commitment to diversity and inclusion.
“The report further notes the diverse and talented leadership team that has been assembled as well as my leadership in ‘righting the ship’ at LSU Health Shreveport.
