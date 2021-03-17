Schools dismissing early due to threat of inclement weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following schools will be dismissing early due to inclement weather that is expected to impact the Baton Rouge area on Wed. March 16.
West Feliciana Schools along with Bains/BLE will be dismissing at 1:00 on Wed. March 17.
Zachary schools will be dismissing early on Wed. March 17:
Zachary High School and middle school will be dismissing at 11:15 A.M.
CMES and ZES will be dismissing at 12:10 P.M.
RPES at 1:10 P.M.
NES and ZELC at 1:25 P.M.
