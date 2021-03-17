Schools dismissing early due to threat of inclement weather

The following schools will be dismissing early due to inclement weather that is expected to impact the Baton Rouge area on Wed. March 16. (Source: WFIE)
By WAFB Staff | March 16, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 9:11 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following schools will be dismissing early due to inclement weather that is expected to impact the Baton Rouge area on Wed. March 16.

West Feliciana Schools along with Bains/BLE will be dismissing at 1:00 on Wed. March 17.

Zachary schools will be dismissing early on Wed. March 17:

Zachary High School and middle school will be dismissing at 11:15 A.M.

CMES and ZES will be dismissing at 12:10 P.M.

RPES at 1:10 P.M.

NES and ZELC at 1:25 P.M.

