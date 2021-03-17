Oregon State considers F. King Alexander’s future

CORVALLIS, Oregon (WAFB) - Former LSU President F. King Alexander is facing possible termination from his position at President of Oregon State University.
Oregon State’s Board of Trustees began a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Alexander’s future. He started at the university less than nine months ago.
During the meeting, several students and faculty members at Oregon State urged the board to cut ties with Alexander.
The Oregon state investigation comes after a sweeping probe of LSU by private firm Husch Blackwell that focused on how LSU handled complaints of sexual misconduct, including during Alexander’s time at LSU.
In opening Wednesday’s meeting, Rani Borkar, the Chair of Oregon State’s Board of Trustees, said it was important that the university examine whether Alexander’s values and expectations are “consistent” with that of Oregon State University.
As of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the board was continuing to listen to public comments. The board is later expected to go into a private executive session to discuss Alexander’s employment before emerging with a possible decision.
Alexander served as president of LSU from 2013 to 2019. He started his new $630,000 per year position at Oregon State in July 2020.
In calling the meeting, the board said it wanted to review Alexander’s “leadership at LSU over Title IX, his handling of sexual misconduct, and subsequent information regarding sexual misconduct that has been shared.”
Former LSU Head Football Coach Les Miles lost his job as coach at the University of Kansas because of issues raised during the same LSU probe conducted by a private firm. Miles and that university said they had mutually “parted ways.”
Former LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva recommended firing Miles in 2013 because of the coach’s alleged inappropriate contact with female students, an official investigation into the incident found.
Alleva emailed top LSU officials in 2013, saying he specifically instructed Miles to “not text, call or be alone with any student workers and he obviously didn’t listen,” the investigation found. “I believe it is in the best interest in the long run to make a break,” Alleva said in the email.
Alleva said he believed the actions of Miles had put the university “at great risk,” the report says.
Despite that, Miles continued coaching for three additional years before being fired after a dismal 2-2 start of the 2016 football season, investigators said.
”I think his continued employment needs to be seriously considered,” Alleva said in an April 2019 email to LSU Chancellor William Jenkins and LSU counsel.
Three months later, Alleva wrote an email to incoming LSU President F. King Alexander and LSU attorneys, again suggesting that the university should consider firing Miles.
Investigators said they were unable to find where anyone responded to Alleva’s email.
