No. 12 LSU softball offense explodes for 12 runs against Southeastern

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The No. 12 ranked LSU Tigers offense exploded for 12 runs on eight against the Southeastern Lions at North Oak Park on Tuesday, March 16.
The Tigers (16-7, 2-1 SEC) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning over the Lady Lions (12-11) on a Georgia Clark two-run double that scored Taylor Pleasants and Amanda Doyle.
LSU would add another run in the top of the second inning on a Pleasants RBI single to make 3-0 to score Ali Newland. The Tigers would go scoreless in the third inning, but would add three more runs in the top of the third inning.
With the bases load and two outs for the Tigers Doyle would hit a two-run single up the middle extending the lead to 5-0. Clark was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in another run to make it 6-0.
The Lady Lions only run of the game came in the bottom of the fourth inning as they scored on a fielder’s choice to the shortstop to make it 6-1.
The Tigers would add two more runs in the top of the fifth inning with the help of a solo home run from Morgan Cummins over the centerfield wall.
Newland then followed with a double to centerfield and advance to third. She would score on Aliyah Andrew’s fly ball to right field giving the Tigers a 8-1.
LSU added four more runs in the top of the seventh inning on Raeleen Guiterrez inside-the-park grand slam.
Ali Kilponen earned the win in the circle and improved to 4-3 on the season. Kilponen struck out five batters.
LSU will return to SEC play this weekend against Texas A&M in Tiger Park with the first game on Saturday, March 20.
