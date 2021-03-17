Multiple crews work together to put out blaze on tugboat; no injuries reported

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several crews responded to a blaze on a tugboat on the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, March 17.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it was contacted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office around 2 a.m. about an incident on a vessel on the river in the north Baton Rouge area.
Responding crews found the tugboat, “Miss Dorothy,” on fire. According to BRFD, the seven people that were on the burning vessel boarded another one safely.
Members of EBRSO, BRFD, St. George Fire Department, and ExxonMobil Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire.
BRFD stated the fire was under control just before 9 a.m. Officials added no hazardous materials were released and no injuries were reported.
The US Coast Guard will oversee the investigation into the fire.
According to BRFD, this was the first fire on the Mississippi River that all agencies have responded to together.
