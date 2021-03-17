MADD encourages you to plan ahead if planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Patrick’s Day is one of the most dangerous holidays for drunk driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Commission.
This year, if you plan to brave the weather, Mothers Against Drunk Driving is asking you to plan ahead and have a sober ride home.
“A lot of people think, oh, this can’t happen to me but it can and it will if you keep choosing to drink and drive,” said Valerie Cox, a victim service specialist with MADD. “This is something that does not have to be, a life does not have to be lost to impaired driving, a life does not have to be injured due to impaired driving. It’s all with the decision that you make before taking that first drink.”
Cox urges you to use ridesharing services like Uber of Lyft, designating a sober driver, or to make plans to stay the night if you are drinking at a friends home.
“Plan before you take your first drink,” Cox said. Have a designated driver in place or make sure you have Uber or some way you can get home after you’ve been drinking.”
