LSU pro day to be televised on SEC Network

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since there is no NFL Combine this year in Indianapolis the focus for NFL scouts now shifts to pro days on college campuses. Nine former Tigers will participate in LSU’s pro day on March 31 that will be televised by the SEC Network.
The broadcast of LSU’s pro day will start at 10 a.m. and will be hosted by former Tiger standout defensive back Ryan Clark who also is an ESPN NFL analyst. Clark will be on-site for coverage of the event he will be also joined on coverage by Peter Burns and Roman Harper, who will both be in studio for the broadcast.
LSU’s pro day will be headlined by two potential first round draft picks in wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. Fullback Tory Carter, defensive back Kary Vincent Jr., defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, linebacker Jabril Cox, defensive back JaCoby Stevens, wide receiver Racey McMath and punter Zach Von Rosenberg will also be participating in the Tigers pro day.
All 32 NFL teams are expected to be on hand for this year’s event which will take place at the LSU Indoor Facility.
