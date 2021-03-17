LSU holds first practice of 2021 spring football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says he’s hopeful big crowds will return to college football this fall because his players work hard and they deserve it.
However, there’s plenty of work to put in between now and then, as spring football got underway Tuesday, March 16.
Max Johnson took the first reps at quarterback, at the decision of Coach O, who joked the reason Johnson went first was that he was the only QB to go 2-0 last year.
On a more serious note, Orgeron said Myles Brennan and TJ Finley also did a nice job and will battle for the starting spot. Coach O pointed out Brennan’s injury healed on its own without surgery and that he appears ready to go.
Of course, a year ago, LSU was still basking in the glory of being national champions as the pandemic began. Now, the Tigers are gunning for a bounce-back season.
”I understand LSU’s expectations,” said Orgeron. “I said it when I was hired. Nobody has to tell me what LSU’s expectations are. I know what they are and I invite them. And I expect that of me and my staff. And two years ago, we had the best team in the world. But it seems like some people have forgotten that. And I understand that but 5-5 doesn’t cut it. There’s no excuse. We’ve got to get better.”
The Tigers will be back on the field Thursday.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.