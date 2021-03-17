Hurricane committee retires Laura, removes greek alphabet from list of storm names

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, La. One Lake Charles woman credits the power of social media in getting one step closer to having her hurricane-damaged home repaired after weeks of roadblocks with her insurance claim. Less than a week after the videos were posted on the social media app TikTok, Tara Parks said the adjusting firm called her Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, asking what could be done to make her home livable again. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (Source: David J. Phillip)