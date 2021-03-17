FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather expected today, cool front to follow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A relatively quiet start to the day will give way to a threat for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center upgraded the severe weather threat again in their overnight update, with a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk posted for metro Baton Rouge and a Level 4/5 (moderate) risk posted just north of the Capital City.
Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes are possible in any stronger storms. The updated outlook now includes a risk of ‘significant’ severe weather, including a 10%+ chance of EF-2 tornadoes from metro Baton Rouge northward. The primary threat window for any severe weather will be from early afternoon through roughly 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.
The storms will come to a quick end tonight as a cold front sweeps through the region. In its wake, skies will clear and temperatures will turn cooler overnight.
We’ll wake up to lows around 50 degrees on Thursday morning under mainly sunny skies. Plenty of sunshine will continue into the day, but it will be considerably cooler as highs only reach the mid to upper 60s.
The cooler weather stays with us into the weekend, with morning lows in the 40s and highs ranging from only the low 60s on Friday to around 70 degrees by Sunday.
Friday’s cool temps will be aided by a brief increase in cloud cover compliments of an upper-air disturbance, but it looks like we should stay dry.
Into next week, temperatures will gradually moderate with a chance of rain returning.
