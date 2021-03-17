Deputies bust major marijuana grow operation spanning EBR, Livingston parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have uncovered a massive marijuana grow operation spanning two parishes.
Narcotics officers say they uncovered four facilities illegally growing marijuana: two in East Baton Rouge Parish and two in Livingston Parish.
Officials tell WAFB they had been investigating the operation for about a week. Sources tell WAFB the operation was headed by two individuals who had growers work at each location.
Once the leader of the operation was arrested at his apartment, authorities conducted a coordinated bust at all of the grow locations, according to sources.
Authorities say the largest grow operation was discovered on Wednesday, March 17 at a warehouse in the 2800 block of Fellsway Drive, located between Oak Villa Boulevard and Monterey Drive.
A grower was hiding in a backroom when law enforcement officers arrived at the warehouse and was arrested.
This was a combined operation with EBRSO, Livingston Parish sheriffs office, LSP, DEA and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in MS.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
