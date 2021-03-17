Deputies bust major marijuana grow operation spanning EBR, Livingston parishes

By Chris Rosato and WAFB Staff | March 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 11:38 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have uncovered a massive marijuana grow operation spanning two parishes.

Narcotics officers say they uncovered four facilities illegally growing marijuana: two in East Baton Rouge Parish and two in Livingston Parish.

Officials tell WAFB they had been investigating the operation for about a week. Sources tell WAFB the operation was headed by two individuals who had growers work at each location.

Once the leader of the operation was arrested at his apartment, authorities conducted a coordinated bust at all of the grow locations, according to sources.

Authorities say the largest grow operation was discovered on Wednesday, March 17 at a warehouse in the 2800 block of Fellsway Drive, located between Oak Villa Boulevard and Monterey Drive.

A grower was hiding in a backroom when law enforcement officers arrived at the warehouse and was arrested.

This was a combined operation with EBRSO, Livingston Parish sheriffs office, LSP, DEA and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in MS.

