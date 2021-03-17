CAA: Pet adoptions $17 thru St. Patrick’s Day March 17th

CAA: Pet adoptions $17 thru St. Patrick’s Day March 17th
(Source: www.caabr.org)
By Cali Hubbard | March 17, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 5:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -If you’ve been on the fence about getting a pet, you may be in luck on Wednesday. Not only is it St. Patrick’s Day, but the Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) has a bunch of furry friends looking for a home at the end of the rainbow.

All pet adoptions are $17 on Wednesday, March 17th. The promotion does not include small dogs and puppies.

We all know having a furry friend is a big responsibility. If you aren’t ready to commit to a pet fully, CAA is also offering a dog walking program where you can still make an impact with a long-term commitment.

To learn more, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.