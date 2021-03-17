CAA: Pet adoptions $17 thru St. Patrick’s Day March 17th

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -If you’ve been on the fence about getting a pet, you may be in luck on Wednesday. Not only is it St. Patrick’s Day, but the Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) has a bunch of furry friends looking for a home at the end of the rainbow.
All pet adoptions are $17 on Wednesday, March 17th. The promotion does not include small dogs and puppies.
We all know having a furry friend is a big responsibility. If you aren’t ready to commit to a pet fully, CAA is also offering a dog walking program where you can still make an impact with a long-term commitment.
To learn more, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.