Bats stay hot as No. 19 LSU take down Southeastern 10-7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU continued their hot hitting at the plate as the Tigers extended their winning streak to six games with a 10-7 win over Southeastern, snapping their eight game win streak.
The Tigers were led by reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, Cade Doughty and Hayden Travinski who both hit three-run home runs.
Doughty hit his team leading eighth home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning, a three-run shot. Doughty has hit a home run in four straight games and has hit one in five of the last six since returning from injury.
The Tigers (15-3) picked up where they left off over the weekend by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Mitchell Sanford got the scoring started with a RBI Single scoring Tre’ Morgan to make it 1-0. Then Travinski launched a no doubt three-run home run to give LSU a 4-0 lead, his second home run of the season.
The Lions (11-5) didn’t go away quietly as they scored three runs in the top of the third inning on a two-run home run from Jacob Burke to cut the lead to 4-2. Preston Faulkner followed that up with a solo home run to make it 4-3.
LSU would get one run back in the bottom of the third inning on a Cade Beloso RBI single to make it 5-3. The Tigers then exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Dylan Crews and Morgan would get the inning started with back-to-back walks and then Doughty launched a three-run home run to make it 8-3. Doughty’s home run was the teams 35th of the season which currently leads the nation.
Travinski would add two more runs on a RBI double scoring Gavin Dugas and Sanford to make it 10-3 after four innings of play.
The Lions would answer in the top of the fifth inning with two runs of their own as the LSU bullpen continues to struggle. Faulkner would hit an RBI single to make it 10-5 and a sac-fly from Christian Garcia would make it 10-6. Southeastern would add one more run in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI ground out to make it 10-7.
The back end of the LSU bullpen of Ty Floyd, Devin Fontenot and Garrett Edwards would combine for the last eight straight outs of the game striking out four of those batters.
LSU will start SEC play against Mississippi State on Friday, March 19 at Alex Box Stadium.
