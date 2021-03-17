Baton Rouge housing market seeing low inventory, surplus of buyers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re thinking about buying, selling, or even building a house, experts say now is the time to cash in.
Interest rates saw a slight rise recently, but they’re still near historic lows. That means there are some unique opportunities in real estate, but instead of location, it may all come down to timing.
“There are so many buyers waiting and watching for new listings and new opportunities to come up that they sell within hours,” said Ginger Murray, an associate broker for Dave Ramsey Endorsed Realtor.
The housing market is at such high demand, that more people are considering building their own home instead of waiting. Key factors, such as low-interest rates, have sparked this recent interest.
Murray said while that may be a good option, access to certain products and building materials can create some challenges.
“I was just helping a client the other day. We were putting a presold or pre-building package together, and the builder representative said we had 7 days to make up our mind or they would have to requote materials,” Murray said.
She described the market as a ‘delicate balance’ for buyers, sellers, and builders.
“We truly weren’t looking to buy a home so quick,” said Peter Rafeedie.
Rafeedie and his wife Mona purchased a new home in January 2021. He said while they were grateful to find the perfect home in a high-demand market, not everyone is as lucky.
“We have a daughter looking for a house currently. As she’s looking for a house, she finds one and gets outbid on it, and gets outbid on another house. The best piece of advice is be patient. You don’t have to get the house that was just put on the market six hours ago,” said Rafeedie.
