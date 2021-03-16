17 year old fatally shot on Dalton street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 17 year old was fatally shot while in a car traveling on Dalton street Monday night, according to Baton Rouge Police.
BRPD is investigating the shooting death of Jeremiah Lowery who was shot by an unknown suspect while traveling eastbound on Dalton street with two others.
Lowery was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver and other passenger in the vehicle were uninjured.
Anyone with information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).
