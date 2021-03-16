What scams to look out for before you make your next trip

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you are itching to plan future vacations and to take work trips as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Frequent travelers are renewing their trusted traveler’s programs like TSA precheck or Global Entry, which help travelers get through airport security quicker. It turns out scammers are on the move too.
President and CEO of The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana, Carmen Million said scams happens when you do a web search for one of these travel programs. Your web browser will give you a list of results. Then the” official website looks like it’s high up on the search, but there are also websites that look just like the real one.
Million said when you click on the website; you find a third-party company that either impersonates the government department or offers to do all the paperwork for you. Sites like these may charge you an application fee and a hefty service fee to cover the cost of their “help”.
It will also ask you to fill out forms with personal information.
Even if you pay them, the company may never submit your application form through the correct channels. You will have lost money and shared your personal information with scammers.
“You want to make sure that the site you’re on is protected because what we’re finding is that when you Google Pre TSA registration, it may in some cases give you the opportunity to click on the wrong link and lead you to a third party,” Million said.
You can protect yourself from these websites by double-checking before you enter personal and payment information. You should also make online purchases with your credit card.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.